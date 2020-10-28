'Bailey Builds' creating wooden works of art in Duluth

Anna Bailey, Co-Owner of Bailey Builds, talks about the wooden mosaics she creates in this week's Women Crushing It Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn. — For a long time, Anna Bailey had a passion for music. Then in her 30s she developed a new one.

"At the age of 38 I fell in love with woodworking," Anna said.

Anna launched Bailey Builds, a business primarily aimed at creating wooden mosaics. They also operate an artisan marketplace, run an AirBnb where you can purchase the art you find inside and are in the process of opening up a community space to support local artists in the Duluth area.

Being in the shop is where Anna spends a big chunk of her time.

"I love it because it’s pretty fast paced, so I can come up with an idea in the moment and by the end of the day it’s a really rewarding creative high," she said.

Anna's husband Nathanael is right by her side, operating Bailey Builds.