Brainerd Community Theater takes stage with COVID-safe shows

Amy Borash, director and choreographer, talks about shows running this summer at Central Lakes College.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Amy Borash says it's hard to describe how much it means to be hearing live music again.

"There's nothing that can replicate live performance," she says.

Amy is directing and choreographing the show "The Marvelous Wonderettes" and choreographing the show "Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream" through the Brainerd Community Theater at Central Lakes College.

Live theater is, of course, a rarity these days.

"I would bet we’re one of just a handful of people in the state actually doing a live performance," Amy says.

Amy says they are following protocols to make sure the performance is COVID-safe. She says each show is comprised of ten people or less and all performers will be wearing a face shield on stage. The shows are also being held outdoors with "audience boxes" spray painted on the lawn to keep people spaced out.

"We don’t want our local community theater to die. It’s why we did this and took on all of this extra stuff," she says.

"Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream" runs through Thursday, July 23rd. "The Marvelous Wonderettes" runs August 3rd through August 6th. Tickets for all shows will go on sale one hour before the performance on site.

Amy says she hopes the public knows that they've taken the process seriously to keep everyone safe who wants to enjoy an evening of live musical theater.

"I’m grateful for every pain in the rear directive we had to follow. I’m grateful for every hot, sweaty, mask rehearsal I’ve done. I’m grateful for all of it," she says. "I’m grateful that my performers get this opportunity and that our community gets some normalcy."

