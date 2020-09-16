'Colorful Movement' aims to bring more diversity to yoga space

Kjirsten Fogelson talks about non-profit she's working to create in this week's "Women Crushing It Wednesday."

MINNEAPOLIS — Yoga has been a powerful force in Kjirsten Fogelson's life.

"The thing I noticed pretty soon in was just how much more awake I was and just tuned in to everything and I thought about things differently. Life just changed," she says.

The Twin Cities yoga teacher is now working to create a non-profit called Colorful Movement, which is aimed at creating change in the yoga industry.

"There is this really big gap between race and wellness within our society," she says. "So, Colorful Movement is bringing more diversity within the framework of yoga in order to unify the practice and also increase black and brown leadership within our communities."

Kjirsten says she hopes to do that through yoga scholarships, providing free yoga mats and also holding events in under-served neighborhoods - among other things.