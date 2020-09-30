The Grocer's Table opens in Wayzata amidst COVID pandemic

The Grocer's Table Owner Lindsay Pohlad talks about the new café, market and wine bar in this week's "Women Crushing It Wednesday."

WAYZATA, Minn. — There's no doubt that opening up a new café during a global pandemic comes with some challenges.

"It’s been as exhilarating as it is exhausting. I’ve learned a ton," says Lindsay Pohlad.

Lindsay is the owner of The Grocer's Table, which is a café, market and wine bar located in Wayzata. It just opened up in June.

"I hope that it’s warm, that it’s inviting. The intention was for it to feel really residential, like you’re almost stepping into your friend’s kitchen and you feel like you can cozy up in a spot and enjoy a great meal and then at the end of your meal shop around," Lindsay says.

She says the concept for it was inspired by similar establishments she saw when she lived on the east coast.

Lindsay says she has a background in finance and investment banking and that she's new to the world of owning a business.

"You learn very quickly that it all falls on you as the owner and that you can’t please everybody," she says.

She says she's working hard to make customers feel welcome and safe at the same time.