Woman begins making 'karma stacks' after cancer diagnosis

Jeanna Simonson talks about bracelets she started creating in this week's Women Crushing It Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jeanna Simonson is motivated by helping to lift up others.

"I just want people to feel some joy," she says.

After being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, Jeanna started creating bracelets for herself and others. The bracelets are made up of natural stones that she hopes are spreading healing and happiness.

"I call them good-vibe bracelets," Jeanna says.

Karma Stacks now go beyond just bracelets and are being sold online, and in some stores.

A portion of the proceeds go to local charity.