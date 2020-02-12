Salon owners launch Petite Shops in the midst of pandemic

Petite Salon co-owners talk about launching a gift shop in space originally intended for spa expansion, in this week's "Women Crushing It Wednesday."

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Haley Fruen and Brandy Mackson are Co-Owners of Petite Salon, with locations in both Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Both were excited about a space they purchased next to their St. Paul location that they planned to turn into a spa.

"Then March happened," Haley says. "Salons closed and we were closed for 3 months, which was really hard and here we had acquired a new space and we thought - oh no, what are we going to do?"

Deciding that it's maybe not the best time to open up a new spa they decided to transform the space instead into Petite Shops.

"We've been open for a week and it's been great," Haley says.

Petite Shops is what they call a family-owned gift shop, featuring mostly regionally sourced items.

"We have a little bit of everything from t-shirts to beer pints to candles," Brandy says.

"Every product that's in there is hand-picked," Haley says.

Hand picked and open for shopping without stepping foot inside if you don't want to. Online shopping, curbside pickup, and delivery are all available.

"All of our gifts are hand-wrapped and delivered to your house," Haley says.

If you choose to explore inside, it may not be the spa they initially envisioned, but Haley and Brandy still hope it brings some joy.

"I just want a sense of happiness really," Haley says.