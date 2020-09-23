Local sleep specialist on her mission to keep us rested

Sarah Moe, Founder and CEO of Sleep Health Specialists, talks about her passion for sleep in this week's Women Crushing It Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Sarah Moe is passionate about her job.

"I get so excited. I can’t tell you how lucky I feel that I get to work in this field," she says.

Sarah is the Founder and CEO of Sleep Health Specialists, which provides sleep education to businesses and corporations.

"Teaching teams throughout the country how to get the sleep they need to be as healthy and happy and productive as possible," Sarah says.

Sarah has been in the field of sleep medicine since 2006 and also worked at Minneapolis College as an Adjunct Professor in the Polysomnography (Sleep) Program.

"Our sleep is so vitally important to our overall health and wellbeing," she says.

Getting good sleep is something that often takes a backseat these days.

"We have adapted to fatigue. All of us kind of walk around in this fog and this haze and we assume that we’re supposed to be tired," Sarah says.

Sarah says that doesn't have to be the case and she's on a mission to help others transform their sleep hygiene.