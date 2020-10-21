Studio 9-to-5 offering wellness in the workplace

Studio 9-to-5 Owner Nikki Peters talks about mission to expand wellness in this week's Women Crushing It Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Working out has become a virtual experience for many since COVID drastically impacted our daily routines.

Studio 9-to-5 is working hard to make sure wellness remains steady in the places we live and work.

"Studio 9-to-5 is a wellness company which brings wellness practices to the workplace, to residential buildings and to event centers," says Studio 9-to-5 Owner Nikki Peters.

Before COVID, the company was offering classes in-person at various companies around the Twin Cities - but all of their offerings have now shifted online.

"You can get HIT classes, sculpt classes, core classes, we have Pilates, we do lots of yoga classes," Peters says.

Peters adds that they also offer nutrition seminars and wellness webinars.

"For us to come to you, where you are – that’s really our mission," Peters says. "I look at it as a huge opportunity of showing up to support other people."