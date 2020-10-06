'The Woke Coach' guiding conversations about racial equity

Seena Hodges talks about her mission to help people more deeply understanding racism, bias & injustice.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Seena Hodges says she believes the work she's doing is her calling.

"This is the work I want to wake up and do every single day," she says.

Seena founded "The Woke Coach" in 2018, which is a business aimed at helping people dive more deeply into the issue of race.

"I founded The Woke Coach because I really believe that racially equity is the defining issue of your time," she says. "Our mission is to help folks become the best, most understanding and most empathetic versions of themselves around issues of racism, bias, injustice and ally-ship."

Seena does that through working with companies and organizations that want to create inclusive environments, through one-on-one and group coaching sessions and also public workshops.

"The work of anti-racism is not a trend. It's a lifestyle. So, ally-ship means that you're in this for the lifelong haul," Seena says.

Seena says it's hard to describe what she's been experiencing since the death of George Floyd. As she continues to guide others through the deep work of understanding racial equity, she says she has hope that progress is possible.

"We should listen but we have to listen with an ear toward action," she says, "You have to do something about what you're hearing."