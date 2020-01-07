Twin Cities motivational speaker shifting energy within corporations

MINNEAPOLIS — For Kristen Brown, being on stage and speaking to major corporations is her sweet spot.
"If one person walks away and they’re like, ‘OK, I’m better because of what I just heard,' that’s always my goal," Kristen says.
Despite being a self-proclaimed introvert, Kristen has built a career as a motivational speaker, working with companies like Medtronic and General Mills.
Amid a business climate that's shifted due to COVID-19, Kristen is in the process of opening up a new office to carry out her work. The space, she says, will allow her to do energy work with individual and corporate teams. "I do a lot of work with corporate teams and helping them master their energy together, so they have better flow, better innovation," Kristen says.
Even as she continues to evolve professionally, Kirsten is showing up in a big way as a mom. She's currently driving her daughter Brooke, who's undergoing treatment for a benign tumor in her head, to the Mayo Clinic five days a week . Kristen says her daughter is doing well.