Twin Cities motivational speaker shifting energy within corporations

Kristen Brown talks about career as a motivational speaker and how she's shifting her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS — For Kristen Brown, being on stage and speaking to major corporations is her sweet spot.

"If one person walks away and they’re like, ‘OK, I’m better because of what I just heard,' that’s always my goal," Kristen says.

Despite being a self-proclaimed introvert, Kristen has built a career as a motivational speaker, working with companies like Medtronic and General Mills.

Amid a business climate that's shifted due to COVID-19, Kristen is in the process of opening up a new office to carry out her work. The space, she says, will allow her to do energy work with individual and corporate teams. "I do a lot of work with corporate teams and helping them master their energy together, so they have better flow, better innovation," Kristen says.