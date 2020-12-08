Twin Cities women launch 'OnUp Protein Water'

Our "Women Crushing It Wednesday," Erin Hoekstra and Ilene Rauscher are helping athletes recover after they sweat.

MINNEAPOLIS — Erin Hoekstra and Ilene Rauscher both find exercise to be an important part of their routine.

Erin is a marathoner and triathlete. Ilene also runs and does American Ninja Warrior training. The two have combine forces to create OnUp Protein Water - a protein recovery beverage.

"Basically we kind of saw this protein water category starting to emerge and we thought it was really interesting, but even within that there was nothing that we enjoyed so we really set out to do it on our own," Ilene says.

"Having a recovery – a solid recovery – is so key because you need to go on and do everything else. It’s not just about running faster or lifting more. It’s about being the best version of yourself for the people and the things that are important in your life," says Erin.