'Caravan Vet' offers mobile veterinary care

In this week's "Women Crushing it Wednesday," ride with the mobile vet clinic that travels around 11,000 miles a year taking care of pets.

MINNEAPOLIS — Going to the vet can be an ordeal for some pets and their owners. But, what if the vet came to you?

"We are a full service mobile clinic," says Veterinarian and Caravan Vet Founder Christa Williams.

Christa started Caravan Vet in 2012, showing up on people's doorstep with a 26 foot truck turned into a vet clinic. The truck has all the tools for x-ray, surgery, anesthesia, and dental cleanings and extractions. Christa says the truck covers around 11,000 miles a year.

"I can gather so much more information about my patient if I see them in their house," she says.

Helping her do that is a staff that she refers to as "Team Amazing."

"They, especially during COVID, have just been working incredibly hard," Christa says.

Before COVID, Christa and her team would actually enter their client's home to treat pets in the environment they live in. During the COVID pandemic, Christa says they are no longer entering people's homes.

Despite the new restrictions, Christa's mission to help pets and pet owners remains the same.

"I just want to be helpful and provide solutions for people," Christa says. "Finding ways to help those people who love their pets but can’t get to a vet."

Christa says Caravan Vet primarily serves the Minneapolis area.