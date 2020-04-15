Women 'Crushing It' Wednesday: Christine Sampair

The Founder and CEO of Curated Co. talks about how she's shifting her approach to supporting local businesses amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

EDINA, Minn. — Christine Sampair was set to officially open up the new co-working space Curated Co. in Edina just as the country shut down due to COVID-19.

Let's just say, not exactly the ideal time to launch a new business.

But now she's shifting her approach to supporting the Curated Co. community.

"We are a community of entrepreneurs, small businesses and everything in between," Christine says.

Since Christine can’t have people inside the new space shes created, she’s launching what she calls the Curated Connection. It’s an online directory of local businesses and a chance to connect us all with resources right in our own backyard.

"It’s a one stop shop," Christine says. "Instead of having to google real estate attorneys or payroll professionals or childcare."

Christine says she hopes the directory will help both businesses and consumers.

If you are a business owner and would like to have your business listed in the directory you can submit a request on the Curated Co. website.

As Christine shifts how she's showing up for her community, she's certainly learning some tough, yet powerful lessons along the way.

"There’s always going to be surprises and, at the end of the day, how you handle those surprises is critical to your success," she says.