Women 'Crushing It' Wednesday: Droolin' Moose Chocolate Shop

"You can’t solve it, but it’s what we can do."

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Missy Wettstrom and Amy Bustos are doing their part to help amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You do what you can," Missy says. "You can’t solve it, but it’s what we can do."

Missy and Amy are sisters and the owners of Droolin' Moose Chocolate Shop, which has locations in Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Burnsville. They're currently taking 10% of their orders from customers and donating it to people working on the front line of the coronavirus...in the form of chocolate.

"Everybody needs chocolate, it just makes your day," Missy smiles.

They have delivered chocolate to places like senior living facilities, 911 operations and hospitals & clinics. They say they drop the box of chocolates at the door, ring the doorbell or knock on the door and then go back to their car.

Missy and Amy say they are taking suggestions of where to deliver from people on their Facebook page.

"It’s just so joyful," Amy says. "I get chills right now thinking about that I was walking up to a place where they’re putting their life on the line every day and all we can do is just bring them some chocolate and say – we are so thankful for you and what you’re doing."