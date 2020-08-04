Women 'Crushing It' Wednesday: Kate Meador

Program Director at "People & Pets Together" talks about mission to keep pets fed, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kate Meador is spending extra time in her car these days.

"We’re all using our own vehicles," Kate says. "This morning I had 600-700 pounds of food in my car."

Kate is the Program Director at People & Pets Together, a nonprofit aimed at making sure no one has to give up their pet because they can't afford to feed them.

In 2017 they opened up a pet food shelf location in South Minneapolis. "Much like a food shelf for people, but it’s all pet food," Kate says.

That location remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they're only allowing one person inside the store at a time. Their hours of operations are Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm and Saturdays from 9:30 am - 2:30 pm.

People & Pets Together generally only serves people who are unemployed or on some type of public assistance like food stamps in a certain area of Minneapolis, but Kate says they're loosening their criteria during the this time of need.

They are also ramping up pet food deliveries to human food shelves in the Greater Twin Cities area. "In March we distributed over 6,000 pounds of food to local food shelves," Kate says. "We’re really trying to expand the area that we’re getting food to."

People and Pets Together accept pet food donations and have a donation bin behind their location in South Minneapolis. Kate says they are also looking for more storage space and could use a van donation to help them deliver food.