Twin Cities artist amplifies black community through word art

Founder of Ahava Creative Co. using quotes from black leaders to inspire others.

MINNEAPOLIS — It brings Kaytee Crawford great joy to give others a piece of her art.

"People who know me know that it is like pulling teeth to get me to charge them for art I do. I just want to make it and be like, here - this is my gift for you," she smiles.

Kaytee is the Founder of Ahava Creative Co. Her art is made up primarily of quotes displayed on a colorful background.

"Mainly it's just word art that speaks to me and those are almost all quotes by people of color and mainly black people," she says.

The quotes range from Anita Hill, to LeBron James, to James Baldwin.

Kaytee says one of her favorite pieces of art that she's done features the Andra Day lyrics from the song, "Rise Up".

Kaytee, who also works as a doula, has three young boys with another on the way. She says she creates her art for them.

"As much as it's for my community and other black people, it's for my kids," she says. "They matter and I'm showing them that these amazing people have these words that are for them."

Kaytee also creates coloring books that help promote empowerment for both women and the black community.