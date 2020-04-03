Women 'Crushing It' Wednesday: Sarah Edwards

The Founder & CEO of Some Great People talks about new space opening up at Rosedale Center aimed at connecting.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Connection is at the core of what Sarah Edwards does.

"This is what I’m meant to do," she says. "I’m meant to connect people. I’m meant to help people be vulnerable."

Edwards is the Founder & CEO of Some Great People.

"The most simple way to describe Some Great People is - it’s a brand marketing activation agency. We activate brands, we tell stories and we connect them," she says.

Essentially Sarah helps people connect with other people so they can do what they love - and get paid doing it.

Sarah and her team are now set to open up a temporary space at Rosedale Center.

"These days we’re so connected online and it’s making us disconnected," Sarah says.

To help people get out from behind their devices and in front of their peers - Sarah and her team are launching the Some Great People Sharespace.

"I thought, what better way to do that than a physical space?" she says.

The space opens Friday, March 6th in the mall's former J. Crew location and will be there until Sunday, March 15th.

It will be open to the public and feature local shops, fashion designers and even thrift shopping with Goodwill.

The space will also play host to panel discussions about things like using your platform for good and how social media is causing anxiety.

The common thread running through it all - bringing people together.