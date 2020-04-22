Women 'Crushing It' Wednesday: Whitney Halvorsen & Breena Eam

Nurses who went to nursing school together talk about experience working in the COVID-19 ICU at the Minneapolis VA Hospital.

MINNEAPOLIS — Breena Eam and Whitney Halvorsen are on the front lines of COVID-19 in the Minneapolis VA Healthcare System.

"I served in the army but I’ve never gone to work feeling so anxious and even a little fearful," Breena Eam says.

Breena and Whitney both went to nursing school together and are now nurses in the COVID ICU at the VA - experiencing how much the pandemic is drastically changing how the healthcare system operates. "As far as nursing, on the outside, it’s changed everything. Everyone you once knew is not the same. Your day to day routine is completely different," Whitney says.

Every day at work both Breena and Whitney are treating patients who are either diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19.

They are part of a staff making huge sacrifices for their patients.

"I’m so appreciative of the wonderful staff I work with," Breena says. "We’ve really come together and helped each other out and I really think that makes it or breaks it for me."