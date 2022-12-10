Walz, state leaders plan update on Bloomington hosting the 2027 World's Expo

The White House selected and appointed Bloomington to host the expo. It's been nearly 40 years since a World's Expo was held on United States soil.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Wednesday morning, there's a new push to put Minnesota on the world stage.

At 10:30 a.m., Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and a delegation of Expo leaders will be giving an update about the United States bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Bloomington.

This press conference comes as the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) visits Minnesota to examine the feasibility and viability of hosting the expo in our state.

The White House selected and appointed Bloomington to host the expo. It's been nearly 40 years since a World's Fair was held on United States soil. In 1984, New Orleans played host to more than 7 million visitors at the Louisiana World's Exposition.

The United States is competing against four other countries to host the international event.

Nonprofit Minnesota Expo 2027 is the official organization working to secure Bloomington as the host site for the World's Fair in five years.

The proposed expo site is concentrated in the South Loop neighborhood of Bloomington, situated near the Mall of America and MSP International Airport.

The theme of the proposed 2027 Expo, "Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All," was chosen by the Minnesota World's Fair Bid Committee with the goal of highlighting "the importance of health and medicine at a global level and to spotlight Minnesota’s unique position as one of the world’s most important centers of excellence and innovation in health, healing, medical sciences, and the promotion of wellness."

Minnesota Expo 2027 predicts more than 13 million people would visit the Bloomington fair over a span of three months (93 days) in the summer of 2027, with 90% of attendees being non-residents.

Officials say more than 33,000 US jobs would be created, including 17,000 in Minnesota.

"For close to three decades, Bloomington was the home for professional sports here in Minnesota, and when the stadiums went downtown and the MOA was built, it was another important step showing that Bloomington could take on these big things like that," said Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse.

More than $700 million in spending from international visitors across the U.S. would come to Minnesota, the equivalent of hosting 93 Super Bowls.

The final decision is expected to be made in June 2023.

MORE NEWS: Study examines how the pandemic may have changed our personalities

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: