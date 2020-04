Banners and a parade of more than 30 vehicles welcomed Regions Hospital staffers to work Wednesday morning.

ST PAUL, Minn. — To honor the front-line medical workers at Regions Hospital, Xcel Energy workers and trucks lined the streets around the hospital Wednesday morning.

Workers in neon safety vests and cloth masks cheered for late-shift workers getting off and morning shift workers filing into the downtown hospital. Banners were hung from the Xcel Energy trucks as flashing lights glittered in the morning air.