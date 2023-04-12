Registration now open for YMCA 'Adventure in the Neighborhood' camps

YMCA of the North has launched a series of camps at parks in Wright, Otsego and Ramsey counties

MINNEAPOLIS — YMCA of the North is offering a new series of outdoor day camps meant to show families you don't have to travel far to have an adventure -- sometimes it's right in your own neighborhood. Registration is now open for day camps at five park locations in Wright, Otsego and Ramsey counties. Each camp lasts between four and five days and offers childcare options before and after.

Betsy Grams, Vice President of Adventure at YMCA of the North, says over the past few years, the organization has piloted some of these programs and received a great response. She says campers reported more use of the parks long after camp was over.

"You don’t always have to go an hour away to a camp to have an adventure, and to have the healing power of nature touch your family," Grams said. "Being outdoors--even being proximate to green space--elevates our mood and our mindset and improves our mental health."

Kids will enjoy traditional camp activities like canoeing, arts and crafts, archery, fishing and hiking. They'll also interact with their natural surroundings, gaining a better understanding of the ecosystem. Grams is excited that these opportunities can promote environmental stewardship.

"In enjoying the parks, our belief is that young people and their families will care about the environment and the parks in new ways. Because when you care about something you want to protect it," she said.

The camps range from $234 to $294, and full and partial scholarships are available.

Aside from camp experiences, YMCA offers another opportunity for families who want to enjoy parks together. They can take part in a self-guided scavenger hunt called "Unlock It" at 20 park locations.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Sunrise in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+