Man pleads guilty to assault, property damage in Eagan movie theater fireworks incident

The man accused of igniting fireworks inside an Eagan movie theater last summer pleaded guilty to the charges Monday, according to court documents.

Khalid Hassan, 18, of Eagan, pleaded guilty in a Dakota County courtroom to one count of threats of violence, two counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree, third-degree assault and fifth-degree assault.

According to court records, Hassan's defense team plans to argue for a "stay of imposition" at his sentencing, meaning he could potentially be spared jail time in exchange for his guilty plea.

About 40 people were inside the Emagine Movie Theater when the incident occurred on July 12, 2022. A criminal complaint filed in Dakota County shortly afterward alleged Hassan admitted to lighting a firework and throwing it into a theater, while also identifying himself in the theater's surveillance video footage.

The complaint said at least two people were injured as a result of the indoor pyrotechnics, including an 11-month-old baby.

Hassan's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

