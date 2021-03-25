King Soopers shooting suspect to make first court appearance Thursday morning

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa faces 10 charges for first-degree murder and is being held at the Boulder County Jail.

BOULDER, Colo. — The suspect in the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers is slated to face a judge for the first time on Thursday morning.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is being held at the Boulder County Jail on 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Thursday’s appearance on an arrest warrant is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. During this proceeding, the judge will advise the suspect of the charges he is facing, as well as his rights during the ongoing legal case against him. He could also be appointed a public defender.

“It is anticipated that this appearance will be the first court appearance in what will likely be a lengthy court process,” the Boulder Police Department (BPD) wrote in a news release.

Ten people were killed during Monday’s shooting. Among the victims were three King Soopers employees, a Boulder Police officer, a local businesswoman, and an actress who had appeared in multiple local productions.

Officers were dispatched to the store on a report of an active shooter at around 2:40 p.m., and Alissa was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says the SWAT team that responded to the shooting saw Alissa walking backward toward them to be taken into custody. He had removed tactical gear and clothing and was wearing only shorts. He had a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Among the other items Alissa had removed was a rifle that was possibly an AR-15 and a semi-automatic handgun, the affidavit says. Investigators said he bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16, six days before the shooting.

The affidavit says there is no indication of drug or alcohol use, and that Alissa did not answer questions from law enforcement, but he did ask to speak to his mother.

No motive has been determined for the shooting, according to Boulder’s police chief. NBC reports that several law enforcement officials said Alissa appears to have a history of mental health problems, which may have been a significant factor in the shooting. Those same officials said, according to NBC, that "there is not, at this point, evidence that the shooting was an act of terrorism or a hate crime."

Alissa's only previous charge was for third-degree assault that a 2018 affidavit says occurred in 2017.