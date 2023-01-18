Kowalski's coming to Southdale Center next year

The upscale grocery store will take over the 34,000 square feet of the former Herberger's department store building at the southeast corner of the mall.

On Wednesday, Simon Property Group officials confirmed that Kowalski's Market is set to open at Edina's Southdale Center in 2024.

The upscale grocery store headquartered in Woodbury will take over the 34,000 square feet left vacant from the former Herberger's department store building at the southeast corner of the mall.

The business move is part of the "progressive transformation of the country's first enclosed shopping mall," a new release stated.

"When architect Victor Gruen designed Southdale in 1956, he envisioned the modern shopping mall as a community gathering place," said Southdale general manager Judy Tullius, in the release. "That vision continues to be a guiding light as we bring stand-out offerings like Kowalski's to our discerning community."

In 2014, the One Southdale Place luxury apartments were built at the mall.

In 2019, Chanhassen-based Life Time built its three-story, 147,000-square-foot luxury athletic resort, which includes a co-working space and indoor soccer fields.

"Southdale and the communities it serves have a vibrancy and energy that are well-suited for Kowalski's and our customers," said Kowalski's Chief Operating Officer Mike Oase in the release. "We're really looking forward to operating in this lively retail environment."