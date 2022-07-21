Labor Trafficking Protocol to be implemented by Minnesota agencies

The protocol includes specific investigative practices to combat labor trafficking crime.

MINNESOTA, USA — Minnesota will be implementing a first-of-its-kind protocol to help law enforcement recognize and respond to crimes related to labor trafficking.

In a press release, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and The Advocates for Human Rights said that the protocol includes specific investigative practices for law enforcement officials to follow.

“There are many unique indicators of labor trafficking crimes and victims,” said BCA superintendent Drew Evans. “Helping law enforcement better understand, identify and respond to these crimes will improve investigations and help put an end to labor trafficking in Minnesota communities.”

Labor trafficking cases most often involve someone the victim knows, according to 2020 data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

“Labor trafficking is a serious human rights abuse that causes lasting harm to individuals, while undermining our standards for safe workplaces and fair pay,” said The Advocates for Human Rights senior researcher Madeline Lohman. “The Advocates is proud to help secure safety and justice for survivors by ensuring law enforcement can effectively identify and respond to this crime.”

Labor trafficking is exploiting someone for financial gain by compelling them to work or provide services against their will. It can be hard to recognize, is under-reported and no comprehensive law enforcement protocol existed for how to recognize & respond to this type of crime. pic.twitter.com/TbSgGMHUB8 — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) July 21, 2022

The BCA will be training law enforcement across Minnesota beginning in September. Tips about suspected labor trafficking can be provided to BCA at 651-793-7000 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.

Watch more local news: