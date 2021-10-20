10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. coming home months after shooting

The boy was shot and critically injured in April while riding in the backseat of a car with his parents.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on June 27, 2021.

Almost six months after a near-deadly shooting put him in critical condition, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. is coming home to his family.

Garrett's grandmother Sharrie Jennings confirmed to KARE 11 that the boy will return home from the hospital on Nov. 1.

Garrett was shot in broad daylight on April 30 while riding with his parents near the 3400 block of North Morgan Avenue in Minneapolis. Family members told KARE 11 that he was sleeping in the backseat.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and he remained hospitalized months later. A GoFundMe organized to support Garrett's family raised nearly $70,000 earlier this year.

Garrett was one of three children shot in Minneapolis in a period of several weeks in the spring. The other two children, 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniya Allen, died from their injuries.

The shootings spurred a joint reward of up to $180,000 for information leading to arrests. Officials and family members hoped the large reward would cause people with information to come forward, but no arrests have been announced to date in any of the shootings.