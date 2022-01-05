La'Davionne Garrett Jr. on road to recovery one year after being shot in north Minneapolis

La'Davionne, now 11, was one of three children shot in Minneapolis in a period of several weeks last spring.

MINNEAPOLIS — Balloons, flowers and tables decorated in red, black and gold set the scene for a Sunday afternoon dinner.

All for one very special reason.

"It's about a celebration of life, for La'Davionne," said his grandmother, Sharrie Jennings.

This is the first time we're seeing now 11-year-old La'Davionne Garrett Jr.'s face - exactly one year after he was shot in broad daylight while riding in a car with his parents near 34th Avenue and Morgan Avenue in north Minneapolis.

"Yesterday marked a year for him. He's come a long way," said Jennings.

His grandmother remembers that day.

"72 hours is what they gave my grandson. They told us to prepare ourselves for the worst," she said.

Her grandson was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he remained until November. Since then, Jennings says her grandson has made a remarkable recovery. "He has been moving his left side, a lot lately, he tried to get out of the bed twice," she said. "He's giving a lot of lip movement, he's not speaking yet."

La'Davionne was one of three children shot in Minneapolis in a period of several weeks last spring. Their families came out today to support.

As people stop to talk to her grandson, Jennings is praying for an arrest. "Junior suffers everyday. This ain't something that is going to go away," she said. "This code of silence is killing me."

She's also praying for another miracle. "By this time next year, I believe that Junior will be walking and talking, he's still wheelchair bound, he's not talking, but this time next year, he's healing, he's healing," she said.

Anyone with information related to these cases is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at crimestoppersmn.org or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.

