x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lady A cancels Lakefront Music Fest performance due to medical emergency

The band said on Twitter that lead singer Charles Kelley has appendicitis. The music festival will go on with other scheduled acts.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Dave Haywood, from left, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley, of Lady Antebellum, arrive at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Country music band Lady A canceled its headline appearance at Minnesota's Lakefront Music Fest after its lead singer came down with appendicitis. 

The popular country music band was set to perform Saturday night alongside Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie. The Lakefront Music Fest will go on, with the two other acts performing extended sets. 

Festival organizers said on Twitter that Lady A will be back for the 2023 Lakefront Music Fest. 

As for Lady A, the band said on Twitter that lead singer Charles Kelley has appendicitis. "This morning Charles is in good hands and we're continuing to pray for his recovery," the other band members wrote.

Related Articles