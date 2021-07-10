Lady A cancels Lakefront Music Fest performance due to medical emergency

The band said on Twitter that lead singer Charles Kelley has appendicitis. The music festival will go on with other scheduled acts.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Country music band Lady A canceled its headline appearance at Minnesota's Lakefront Music Fest after its lead singer came down with appendicitis.

The popular country music band was set to perform Saturday night alongside Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie. The Lakefront Music Fest will go on, with the two other acts performing extended sets.

Festival organizers said on Twitter that Lady A will be back for the 2023 Lakefront Music Fest.