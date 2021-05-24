Lake City police searching for missing 62-year-old man with health concerns

The BCA said John Vater was last seen Saturday leaving his home on foot. His cell phone data last put him in Winona, Minnesota.

LAKE CITY, Minn. — Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 62-year-old man.

John Vater was last seen Saturday leaving his residence in Lake City on foot. According to a Minnesota BCA missing persons alert, family and friends have had no contact with him since then. Vater's last cell phone activity put him in Winona, also on Saturday.

The BCA said Vater has health concerns, so authorities are concerned for his welfare. In a Facebook post, Lake City police added that Vater needs medication, which he does not have with him.

Vater is described as 5’11”, 159 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, gray shorts, and a baseball cap. He does not have a known vehicle.