Teen girl dies after incident on Lake Minnewashta

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing just before 4 p.m Saturday, and was found several hours later in the water.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — A family is mourning the loss of a teenaged girl after finding her body in Lake Minnewashta on Saturday evening.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said that his office received a 911 call for a water rescue on Saturday afternoon on Red Cedar Point Road on Lake Minnewashta in Chanhassen.

When officers arrived, they learned that a 13-year-old girl was missing, and had last been seen on a float attached to several boats anchored together on the lake.

Family members had been searching for the girl, and couldn't find her.

Multiple crews began a search, and just before 6:30 p.m., the Carver County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team found her in around 13 feet of water.

The girl's name has not been released at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.