Lake Street celebrates Somali Independence Day

MINNEAPOLIS — Three days before the red white and blue, it's the white and blue that's prominent on Lake Street. Between Blaisdell and Stevens Avenues in Minneapolis, Lake Street was decorated with white and light blue Somalia flags.

"Today is Somali independence day," Fatoun Ali said. "And all families and communities gathering here to celebrate the independence of Somalia."

Both experts and non-experts on the topic attended.

"It's a national day for Somalia's independence day of the country," a boy said, beaming. "Being free from the British empire."

"Today is Saturday," another girl said when asked what day it was. Her friends all giggled and shouted, 'What are we here for today?'

"Somali Independence Day!" the girl shouted, grinning. "And candy," another girl chimed in.

It was clear everyone was happy to attend the celebration.

"It's big out here, it's like no different being back home," another girl said, referring to the Somali population in Minneapolis. "Which is great, because we can get together like this every year."

Many people were either carrying or wearing a version of the Somali flag.

"The five horns of the star are the five different places of Somalis," a man explained. "The blue is the sky. So it's a good meaning for that."

Flag or not, there was one thing everyone was wearing.

"I'm proud of my country, very proud to be Somali," a girl said. "We love the culture, we love the music, we love the food, everything about it is great."

Somali Independence Day celebrates the unification of the Trust Territory of Somaliland and the State of Somaliland into the Somali Republic on July 1, 1960.

