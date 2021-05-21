Lakeville schools close Friday due to 'active threat'

District leaders say they have "limited information" on the situation, but ask families and the community to support the investigation.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — The Lakeville Public Schools made the decision to close all schools and facilities Friday after what the district called an "active threat."

District leaders sent out a message early Friday informing families, students and staff that all K-12 students will participate in distance learning from home, and follow their previous distance learning schedule. .

All district staff are also being told to work remotely. The Lakeville Area Schools office will also be closed to the public until further notice.

"With the limited information we have at this time and to support the investigation, please do not report to our school buildings or district facilities until further notice," the district requested.

Early morning students already on site, including those involved in Kid Zone or Wonder Zone programming, have been moved to Hosanna Church where parents are urged to pick them up immediately. All other early childhood programs are canceled for the day.

Emergency Alert: All Lakeville Area schools and facilities will be closed today due to an active threat under investigated by the Lakeville Police Department. All K-12 students will do distance learning. All staff should work remotely.



More Details: https://t.co/6aVWgvOBUz pic.twitter.com/PZeyjVIR1F — Lakeville Area Schools (@LakevilleAreaPS) May 21, 2021

Lakeville North High School later tweeted that it is unclear at this point whether after-school activities will be held Friday. "We remain hopeful that this will be found to be a non-credible threat, but until we are given the 'all-clear' our campus (inside and outside) will remain closed," school officials shared in the social post.