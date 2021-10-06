Body of missing Marine from Minnesota found off coast of Okinawa

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Mt. Lake native Lance Corporal Eric John Niss-De Jesus was caught by a rip current while swimming.

MINNEAPOLIS — The body of a missing Marine from Minnesota has been found off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, according to a GoFundMe set up by his family.

Lance Corporal Eric John Niss-De Jesus was an active duty Marine, assigned to a base in Japan. According to the GoFundMe, he and three others were swimming when they were caught in a rip current.

The others were able to swim back to shore, but Niss De-Jesus did not.

After a three-day search, the Marine's family says his body has been found.

His aunt wrote on the GoFundMe page:

"It is with heavy hearts that we received news today confirming that they have found our boy. It is not the outcome that we wanted so badly but we are still rejoicing in God for finding our Eric Niss and that he is coming home. Our hearts are aching but we praise God for the answered prayers. He could be state side as soon as tomorrow and as much of his family that can be there, will be there, ready to meet him and bring him home.

Thank you for all of your love and prayers. Eric was incredibly loved and we have felt it from each of you. God has blessed us with a community that knows exactly how to lift up and support each other. We will share our plans when we have more information."