Land of 10,000 Stories: The Complete Collection

"Many of these stories have been hidden in the KARE 11 tape archive for years, needing to be digitized for online viewing."

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Boyd Huppert's Land of 10,000 Stories has earned its place as a Minnesota staple and we are excited to announce you can now watch every episode on our Complete Collection YouTube channel.

The channel features Land of 10,000 Stories segments released from 2004 through 2020.

You can also browse through the stories by using our interactive map, which shows the location from which each story originates.

From "Duck in a Truck" to "Crocheting Prodigy Jonah Larson" to "Emmett & Erling," it's all here.

"This is something we've been wanting to do for a long time," Boyd said.