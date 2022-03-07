Teen featured in first Land of 10,000 Stories segment goes from wiffle ball to high school head coach

18 years ago, Tyler Korby's wiffle ball league prepped him for a career working with kids

CLOQUET, Minn. — Tyler Korby didn’t know it at age 17, but the backyard wiffle ball league he organized was preparing him for his future.

In 2004, Tyler was featured in the first story aired on KARE 11 under the Boyd Huppert’s Land of 10,000 Stories banner.

The teen had just been inducted into the Wiffle Ball Hall of Fame, a recognition earned for the spirited games he organized each summer for the younger children in his Cloquet neighborhood.

“We just love to play, and we just figured we’d play it in our backyards all day long,” Tyler said in the KARE 11 story 18 years ago.

Today, Tyler is 35 and an elementary physical education teacher in Wrenshall.

He also just finished his second season as head coach of the Cloquet High School softball team.

"There's no question that wiffle ball has made a major impact on who I am and what I do today," Tyler says. "It's part of who I am."

Tyler says he’s remained in touch with several of the neighborhood children who took part in his league, some of whom went on to play high school and college ball.

“I’ll never forget those kids,” Tyler says.

