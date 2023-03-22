Massive fire at John Deere dealership in western Minnesota under control

Emergency crews evacuated 15 nearby homes and two apartment complexes for several hours while fire crews worked to contain the blaze.

MADISON, Minnesota — A massive fire at a John Deere dealership in Madison, Minnesota is under control as of Wednesday morning after officials say nearly two dozen agencies and departments battled the blaze for hours Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to the dealership just before 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after reports of smoke at the Midwest Machinery John Deere dealer. According to a joint press release from responding agencies, a local gas line was also ruptured, helping fuel the flames. Authorities say residents more than 10 miles north of the fire could smell the smoke.

Emergency crews evacuated 15 nearby homes and two apartment complexes for several hours while fire crews worked to contain the blaze. A citywide water restriction was also requested to help save the city storage supply. The restriction is still active as of 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Nearby residents have been allowed back into their homes and officials say no injuries were reported. The primary offices and shop building at the dealership have been deemed a total loss. Authorities say they're still investigating the cause of the fire.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: