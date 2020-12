The fire appears to be burning in an industrial area.

ALBERT LEA, Minn — Firefighters in southern Minnesota are battling a major fire Thursday night.

According to NBC station KTTC in Rochester, the fire broke out along West Main Street in Albert Lea.

Video posted by Don Praska on Facebook shows what appears to be an industrial building engulfed in huge flames.

It's not yet clear if there are any injuries.

Firefighters are battling a massive warehouse fire in Albert Lea on Main St. @KTTCTV @FOX47Roch pic.twitter.com/4UkQPyFcXN — KaMaria B. (@KamOnCam_) December 4, 2020