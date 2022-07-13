Large firework lit in Eagan movie theater

On Tuesday night, officers were called out to Emagine Theater on Cliff Road on a report of a firework being set off in the theater.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called out to Emagine Theater on Cliff Road on a report of a firework being set off in the theater, a news release from the Eagan Police Department said.

Officers helped paramedics treat several people for minor injuries.

No one is in custody.

"At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public," the release said.