Large firework lit in Eagan movie theater

On Tuesday night, officers were called out to Emagine Theater on Cliff Road on a report of a firework being set off in the theater.
EAGAN, Minn. — The Eagan Police Department is investigating an incident at a movie theater where someone lit a large firework and tossed it inside before leaving.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called out to Emagine Theater on Cliff Road on a report of a firework being set off in the theater, a news release from the Eagan Police Department said.

Officers helped paramedics treat several people for minor injuries.

No one is in custody.

"At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public," the release said. 

This incident involving fireworks comes just after last week's chaotic Fourth of July night where people were shooting off fireworks in the streets of downtown Minneapolis for hours.

