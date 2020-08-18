x
Large metal debris pile burns in St. Paul

A full response of firefighters was sent to the yard at 2576 Doswell Avenue, and found that the debris pile was fully engulfed.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A large metal debris pile started on fire in St. Paul Tuesday near the border with Minneapolis, filling the sky with thick black smoke that could be seen from miles away.

Deputy St. Paul Fire Chief Roy Mokosso says a full response of firefighters was sent to the yard at 2576 Doswell Avenue, and found that the debris pile was fully engulfed. The address registers to a company called Metro Metals Recycling. 

Mokosso says the fire is burning at least 500 feet from any structure on the property, and at this moment does not show signs of jumping. Fire crews are putting water on the pile, and wearing breathing apparatuses to guard against the potential of toxic fumes. 

KARE 11 has multiple crews on the scene and will have developments as they become available. 

