Large sinkhole appears in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Just when you thought potholes were the most daunting obstacle on the road..

The latest driving hazard to avoid in the Twin Cities is the large and rather deep sinkhole that has appeared in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

Staff from the Minneapolis Public Works Department were spotted erecting a barricade around the sinkhole near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Girard Avenue S.

It's unclear how long it might take to repair the hole.

"It’s too early to know what and how long the repairs will be and take. However, we will have crews on site tomorrow morning to determine, the best we can, the reason for the sinkhole. We are putting up more barriers around the sinkhole tonight." said a spokesperson for the public works department.

