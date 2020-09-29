Late penalties, drivers’ licenses suspensions, collections referrals to resume in Minnesota

According to a press release, people will still have the opportunity to contest their citations before any penalties are imposed.

ST PAUL, Minn. — An administrative order has been issued by the State Court Administration to resume late penalties, drivers' license suspensions for unresolved citations and collections referrals for overdue payments.

The automated processes were suspended back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Judicial Branch, automated processes that refer court-ordered fines and fees to the Minnesota Department of Revenue for collections will resume Oct. 1.

Automated processes for pending citations will resume Dec. 1.

According to the release, when a person fails to appear or pay a fine instead of appearing in court, the automated processes send late notices, assess late penalties, and add guilty pleas and convictions in petty misdemeanors cases. In some cases, a request will be sent to the Department of Vehicle Services (DVS) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to suspend licenses. Cases with overdue amounts will be sent to the Department of Revenue for collections.

“Restarting these processes is an important step forward in our ongoing effort to restore normal court operations after limiting in-person courthouse operations earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeff Shorba, State Court Administrator in the release.

People will still have the opportunity to resolve their citations before any penalties are imposed, the release says.

In October, anyone with unresolved citations will receive a notice in the mail stating that they will have 30 days from the day of the notice to pay the fine, set up a payment plan or schedule a hearing or hearing officer appointment to contest the citation.

Starting Dec. 1, anyone who fails to pay their fine or schedule an appearance will receive a late penalty and face additional consequences depending on their circumstances, according to the release.

To pay a fine for unresolved citations:

Online: www.mncourts.gov/fines .

. By Phone: Call (651) 281-3219 in the metro area or (800) 657-3611 outside of the metro area.

Call (651) 281-3219 in the metro area or (800) 657-3611 outside of the metro area. By Mail: Make check or money order payable to Court Administration. Send to: Minnesota Court Payment Center, PO Box 898, Willmar, MN 56201. Include a copy of your citation or indicate the citation number on the check or money order.

Make check or money order payable to Court Administration. Send to: Minnesota Court Payment Center, PO Box 898, Willmar, MN 56201. Include a copy of your citation or indicate the citation number on the check or money order. In Person: Pay your fine in person in the county listed at the top of your citation. Access www.mncourts.gov/fines and go to “Find Courts” to find the location of the courthouse in that county.

To schedule a hearing for unresolved citations: