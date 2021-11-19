Latest carjacking suspect puts spotlight on court's revolving door

Dennis Huff, 18, is charged with carjacking a marked city vehicle this week. Just a year ago, he committed a series of armed robberies and carjackings.

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a dramatic crime spree that started in September 2020 with a carjacking at gunpoint and ended with the stolen BMW flipped upside down and a standoff with the teen driver who ran inside.

Now, just over a year later, that teen driver is charged with the same crime —this time in adult court.

Eighteen-year-old Dennis Huff is accused of carjacking a marked city vehicle, while the city worker was inspecting a garage in a north Minneapolis neighborhood last week.

According to the criminal complaint, Huff and his accomplice told the city worker they'd shoot him if he didn't get out of the car. So he did, gave them his wallet, and they drove away in the city vehicle.

According to the charges, Huff was arrested after police say they chased him and he crashed the city car.

Court records show as a juvenile, Huff committed several similar crimes, and his record puts on display the revolving-door nature of young carjacking offenders that law enforcement leaders complain about.

When he committed this series of armed robberies in September 2020, Huff was already on probation for other armed robberies, assaults and weapons charges.

He was held in a juvenile facility at first before getting sentenced to more supervised probation in March.

Now, after allegedly striking again, Huff is in adult court. At his bail hearing Friday, Huff's attorney portrayed him in a sympathetic light — a high school student from Chaska who still lives with his mom and works at HyVee with two children of his own.