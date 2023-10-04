Latest potential data breach affecting St. Paul Public Schools

SPPS officials notified students' families about the "data security incident" in a letter Friday, saying students' school login information could have been exposed.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in April 2023.

Another school year, another potential data breach.

St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) notified students and their families about a recent "data security incident" in a letter Friday, saying the warning comes after a months-long investigation into suspicious activity first discovered in its network last February. District officials said school staff was alerted to the possible breach prior to the first day of school in an effort to prepare teachers for updates to their students' login information.

"In a proactive measure to protect student data, and in recognition of recent school district data breaches in Minnesota and nationwide, all students will receive a new, unique password effective Friday, September 8," the staff email, which was sent out to staff on Aug. 24, said.

First flagging the suspicious network activity in February, the district said Minnesota IT Services, Minnesota Department of Public Safety and FBI officials were called in to assist in the investigation. The district went on to say it wasn't until mid-July that it learned the full extent of the potential breach.

While SPPS said it's not currently aware of any cases of fraudulent misuse of students' private data by a third party at this time, school officials said they're working to put safeguards in place in order to prevent a similar incident in the future. Additionally, officials maintain there's no evidence that sensitive information like students' physical addresses, personal emails, social security numbers or payment information was exposed.

SPPS said a suspect has been "reasonably identified" as the source behind the event, and that the investigation remains ongoing.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: