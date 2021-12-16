Not credible: Law enforcement discredits school threat TikTok trend

The MN Department of Public Safety says there is no evidence to suggest threats alleging violence at schools on Friday, Dec. 17 are credible.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says there is no evidence a national social media trend promoting violence on Friday, Dec. 17 will result in any credible threats.

School officials throughout the Twin Cities released statements saying the threats are not considered credible, and to remind children of proper behavior on social media.

"We want to ask our families and community to please talk with your children about responsible use of social media," said Minneapolis Public Schools in a statement. "Perpetuating false information and promoting violence is very serious and should not be taken lightly. Social media is a powerful tool and we hope that students will promote positive initiatives that reflect the values of our schools and community."

This sentiment was echoed across other metro area schools as well.

Robbinsdale Area Schools released a statement saying, "Threats like this disrupt learning and cause fear and anxiety for many of our students. We recommend that you take time today to talk to your student(s) about this situation and address any questions they may have. If you feel your student would benefit from talking with our social worker or our school psychologists, please call your student’s school and share your concerns."

The promotion of violence made the rounds on popular social media platforms, such as TikTok, alleging "shootings and bombings will occur on 17 December 2021," according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.