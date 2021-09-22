x
BCA responding to officer 'use of force incident' in Mounds View

According to KARE 11's Lou Raguse, several law enforcement agencies are responding in the area of County Road H2 and Jackson Drive.
Credit: Lou Raguse, KARE

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it is responding to an officer "use of force incident" Wednesday afternoon in Mounds View.

The incident occurred in the area of County Road H2 and Jackson Drive.

An eye witness told KARE 11's Lou Raguse a man walking down the street began shooting at a dark vehicle, which belongs to law enforcement. The witness said the vehicle then accelerated and hit the man, pushing him into a nearby fence.

This is a developing story and more details will be published as they become available.

