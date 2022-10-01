BCA: Law enforcement shot, injured man armed with a sword

The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, officials say.

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Officials say a man wielding a sword was shot and injured by law enforcement Friday night in North Branch.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says officers with the North Branch Police Department and deputies with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a suicidal man on the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court. Authorities located a man with a sword, and at some points, law enforcement fired their firearms and hit the man. The BCA says "less-than-lethal" rounds were also fired.

A sword was recovered from the scene, but the BCA didn't provide any additional details of what occurred leading up to the shots being fired. Officials say body-worn cameras captured the incident.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

