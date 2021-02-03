Law enforcement officers who shot suspect in Duluth standoff identified

The BCA released more details about the standoff, where police say a man fatally shot a K-9 and was later shot and killed by law enforcement.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released more details on an all-day standoff where law enforcement shot and killed a suspect.

The man killed was 37-year-old David Joseph Wayne Conwell, who the BCA said died of multiple gunshot wounds. No officers were injured, but police said Conwell fatally shot a K-9.

While a total of nine officers from two jurisdictions used force, the BCA's report said there was "no indication" that Conwell was hit by any bullets other than those fired by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Officer Emergency Response Team at the end of the standoff. More information on the BCA's account of the standoff is below.

According to a BCA news release, these Duluth Police Department officers fired weapons or used other types of force. According to the report, investigators believe there is "no indication" these officers' rounds hit Conwell.

Officer Dean Bauers fired his handgun. He is part of DPD’s Tactical Response Team and has been in law enforcement for nine years.

Sergeant Mike Erickson fired his handgun. He has been in law enforcement for 26 years.

Officer Logan Goss fired his shotgun. He has been in law enforcement for five years.

Officer Ian Johnson fired his handgun. He has been in law enforcement for nine years.

Officer Aaron Haller deployed K-9 Luna. He has been in law enforcement for six years.

The BCA said these St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team officers fired weapons, including "less lethal rounds." According to the report, rounds fired by these officers did hit Conwell.

Sergeant Miles Bruggman fired his rifle. He has been in law enforcement for eight years.

Sergeant Benjamin Fye fired his rifle. He has been in law enforcement for 13 years.

Deputy Troy Nichols fired "less lethal impact rounds." He has been in law enforcement for five years.

Deputy Martin Thorne fired "less lethal rounds." He has been in law enforcement for five years.

Additionally, officers said they used "chemical irritants" multiple times during the standoff to try to force Conwell out of the building. Parts of the standoff were captured on Duluth police officers' body cams, but the video hasn't been released.

The BCA said the standoff began at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 after a third party called 911 to report a possibly physical domestic situation. Duluth police officers responded to an apartment on the 2300 block of West 4th Street, where they spoke to a woman who lived there. According to the report, officers "could not determine whether an assault took place."

The BCA said officers found out the male occupant of the apartment, Conwell, had felony warrants. They went into the apartment to find and arrest him, and said they had no indication at that point that Conwell could be armed.

While searching the home with K-9 Luna, officers said they found Conwell hiding in a bedroom closet. As K-9 Luna approached, police said Conwell pulled out a shotgun and fired "at officers", hitting the K-9. Officers returned fire and retreated, still firing. The BCA said there's no indication Conwell was shot at this point. K-9 Luna later died at an emergency vet clinic.

The Duluth Police Department's Tactical Response Team (TRT) was deployed at this point. The BCA said TRT members tried to speak with Conwell for several hours through electronic means, and used "chemical irritants multiple times" to force him out. At about 3 a.m. Friday morning, TRT members said they went into the apartment, where Conwell emerged from a bedroom closet and shot at them. Again, officers said they returned fire and retreated. The BCA said there's no indication Conwell was shot at this point.

The BCA said after 10 hours, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrived to relieve the Duluth TRT. According to BCA, they kept using chemical irritants "to no avail." At about 4 p.m. Friday, ERT members said they went into the building and discovered that Conwell was in a second floor closet.

ERT members said they removed a section of exterior wall leading into the closet, and Conwell jumped through the hole onto the porch and pointed his gun at deputies.

According to the report, this is when Bruggman and Fye fired their rifles and Nichols and Thorne fired less lethal rounds, hitting Conwell. The BCA said deputies provided medical aid, but Conwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the BCA, no one else was injured. BCA investigators recovered a gun at the scene. Duluth Police Department body cameras did capture recordings of portions of the incident.