Lawsuit filed against new Dinkytown apartment for not being completed in time for school

The Identity Dinkytown told its future residents it will not make its originally scheduled move-in date of Aug. 27.

MINNEAPOLIS — A new apartment complex in Dinkytown is facing a lawsuit after the landlord assured University of Minnesota students that their apartments would be ready by the beginning of the fall semester.

But that's far from the case.

"Being on campus is a big part of college and this finding other places to live takes all that away," said Kathy, mom of a U of M student.

Her daughter is a senior this year and planned to move into the Identity Dinkytown on Aug. 27 — the date the complex guaranteed the several-story, multi-use building would be up and running.

"You call there and you ask questions and we really get no information," said Kathy. "I would love to know what happened and what got in the way and how long they’ve known we weren’t going to move in, but they don’t share any of that so it makes it feel a little more slimy."

KARE 11 first reported this problem four weeks ago when tenants, like Kathy's daughter, paid their first month's rent. The tenants told us only after they paid did the apartment complex managers inform them it wouldn't be done in time.

The tenants say they are stuck in their leases and left with few options.

A representative for the landlord told KARE 11 that it's "making it up to students by offering two different options":

Option #1 – Provide Your Own Accommodation Until Move-in

$150 gift card per day provided until move-in

Rent abatement per day until move-in

Option #2 – Alternate Housing Accommodation Provided by Identity Dinkytown

Alternate accommodation provided by Identity Dinkytown until move-in

$80 gift card per day provided until move-in

Rent to be paid per the installment schedule according to your lease agreement.

"Living at home, living in a hotel, living in an AirB&B is not a great option for very long," said Kathy. "I'm mad and I'm frustrated."

KARE 11 has since learned that the builder couldn't secure a temporary certificate of occupancy and failed an inspection. Other tenants filed a lawsuit this month against the landlord alleging what's happening is a "bait-and-switch scheme."

Kathy is thankful her daughter secured housing at another nearby apartment with just a four-month lease.

"That's my motivation, is to try and get an option for these kids to get out of these leases," said Kathy.

KARE 11 pressed Identity Dinkytown builders for an interview to answer specific questions many times over several days. Instead, a representative sent this written statement:



“We cannot comment on any pending litigation. We understand that the delay is disappointing and inconvenient for students. We want students’ experience with Identity Dinkytown to be seamless and this isn’t how we wanted to start our journey together. We are focused on getting doors opened and students moved in as quickly as possible and providing students with regular updates until then."

