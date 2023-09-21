Thousands flock to Minneapolis for cookware event

The event was completely sold out.

MINNEAPOLIS — Collectors and customers of a popular kitchenware brand filled the Minneapolis Convention Center on Thursday.

The brand, Le Creuset, said it sold out its 6,000 tickets for its Factory to Table series stop in the city.

"I came all the way from Key West up to Minneapolis to attend three Factory to Table events here," said Gigi Varnum, who was shopping at the event and describes herself as a Le Creuset fanatic.

"You know that is an heirloom. You will pass that down to the children one day," added Varnum.

The event will continue until Sunday, Sept. 24, offering ticket-holders the chance to shop for Le Creuset gear on sale, including mystery boxes.

"The heritage of the quality and of course, the fun colors are what keeps people coming back, nonstop," said Cody Stockton, a retail marketing specialist for Le Creuset.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+