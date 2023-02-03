Lawmakers discuss plans to increase light rail safety

This comes after a transgender woman was violently attacked earlier in the week at the Lake St. Midtown light rail station.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Thursday state lawmakers discussed a proposal aimed at making the light rail safer.

The move comes after a transgender woman was violently attacked earlier in the week at the Lake St. station.

The bill would fund an intervention task force for light rail safety and includes the addition of social workers' presence to public transportation.

If passed, the legislation would also create a rider code of conduct and clarify enforcement rules.

"We're going to have enhanced social services and enforcement on the trains to make sure that people who need help get the help that they need," said State Rep. Brad Tapke, who presented the bill to the committee. "And then the people who are on there causing problems, make sure that they get off the train and are arrested back necessary."

The bill would create the 'Transit Service Intervention Project.' The governor would appoint a project manager which would then create a working group involving DHS, DPS, the MET Council, and more groups.

Many riders said something needs to be done immediately to curb transit violence.

Leila Yeshaya takes the rail several times a week. For her, Monday's attack hit close to home.

"It's something a lot of us have to worry about throughout the queer community," said Yeshaya.

Yeshaya is a transgender woman and said attacks on trans people weigh heavily on her.

"Soon afterward I got a message from my therapist because she was really worried that it might have been me," said Yeshaya.

Leila will continue to ride the train because it's an affordable way to get around.

But she said when she gets home safe, she considers herself lucky.

"We're just trying to exist," she said. "The amount of hatred and violence is unnecessary."

